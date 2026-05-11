Jensen Huang urges Carnegie Mellon grads to learn AI tools
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang spoke at Carnegie Mellon's 2026 graduation, telling students that while AI is changing everything, it's actually the "perfect" time to go after their dreams.
He reassured them that AI itself won't replace people, but someone using AI well could, so learning these tools matters.
Huang notes AI unease and layoffs
Huang encouraged grads to embrace AI as a way to bridge tech gaps and spark new ideas, just like he did when founding NVIDIA during the internet boom.
Still, he acknowledged concerns: nearly half of Americans are uneasy about AI's rise, and companies like Cloudflare and Snapchat have cited it in recent layoffs.
With fewer entry-level jobs and slower hiring, unemployment for new grads is at a four-year high, making adaptability more important than ever.