Jensen Huang urges Carnegie Mellon grads to learn AI tools

Huang notes AI unease and layoffs

Huang encouraged grads to embrace AI as a way to bridge tech gaps and spark new ideas, just like he did when founding NVIDIA during the internet boom.

Still, he acknowledged concerns: nearly half of Americans are uneasy about AI's rise, and companies like Cloudflare and Snapchat have cited it in recent layoffs.

With fewer entry-level jobs and slower hiring, unemployment for new grads is at a four-year high, making adaptability more important than ever.