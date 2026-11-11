Jensen Huang urges US China cooperation on AI chips
NVIDIA's head Jensen Huang is urging the US and China to chill out on the tech rivalry and cooperate, especially when it comes to AI chips.
Before recent spy allegations surfaced, Huang told the BBC that easing export restrictions would help both countries, saying AI shouldn't be treated like a zero-sum game.
US allowed limited H200 China sales
Huang argues the world is not a zero-sum game, and that it is possible for both the US and China to win.
NVIDIA's powerful chips are at the heart of global AI progress, so much so that in January 2026, the US allowed limited sales of its H200 processors to China (with a 25% revenue cut).
Even after a recent stock dip, NVIDIA remains more than a $4 trillion giant shaping how nations compete (and maybe collaborate) in AI.