Jensen Huang urges US China cooperation on AI chips

Huang argues the world is not a zero-sum game, and that it is possible for both the US and China to win.

NVIDIA's powerful chips are at the heart of global AI progress, so much so that in January 2026, the US allowed limited sales of its H200 processors to China (with a 25% revenue cut).

Even after a recent stock dip, NVIDIA remains more than a $4 trillion giant shaping how nations compete (and maybe collaborate) in AI.