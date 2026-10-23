Jensen Huang visits Kazakhstan to scout AI hotspot for Europe
NVIDIA's chief executive Jensen Huang just made his first trip to Kazakhstan, checking out the country as a possible AI hotspot for Europe.
He met with Deputy Prime Minister and minister of artificial intelligence and digital development Zhaslan Madiyev in Astana, highlighting how Kazakhstan's energy and data center growth could put it on the global AI map.
Kazakhstan commits $10B to AI infrastructure
Kazakhstan is calling 2026 its Year of Digitalization and AI, backing it up with a massive $10 billion AI infrastructure investment in partnership with U.S.-based AI cloud company Firebird.
The country's teaming up with US firm Firebird to build a huge computing cluster powered by 100,000 advanced GPUs, including NVIDIA's own.
Plus, San Francisco-based AI video startup Higgsfield, which has a significant presence in Kazakhstan, just scored more funding from NVIDIA, showing that Kazakhstan is quickly becoming a serious player in the tech world.