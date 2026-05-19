Jensen Huang's midnight call reshapes Abridge cofounder Shiv Rao's leadership
Business
Shiv Rao, co-founder of Abridge, got an unexpected midnight call from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang while seeking tips on scaling his startup.
Huang's advice, "One of the lessons for me that day was your job is to fall in love with whatever the job is," helped Rao rethink leadership and tackle challenges with a new mindset.
Abridge secures $300 million funding
Abridge, launched in 2018, uses AI to turn doctor-patient talks into easy summaries and has scored $300 million in funding this year from major investors like Andreessen Horowitz.
NVIDIA is an investor in Abridge and shares Huang's belief that loving every part of your role, even the hard stuff, is key.