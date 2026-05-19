Jensen Huang's midnight call reshapes Abridge cofounder Shiv Rao's leadership Business May 19, 2026

Shiv Rao, co-founder of Abridge, got an unexpected midnight call from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang while seeking tips on scaling his startup.

Huang's advice, "One of the lessons for me that day was your job is to fall in love with whatever the job is," helped Rao rethink leadership and tackle challenges with a new mindset.