Jensen Huang's return lifts NVIDIA shares 31% Taiwan index 9%
NVIDIA co-founder Jensen Huang is back, and investors are loving it: Taiwan's main stock index just shot up 9%.
This big jump was powered by renewed excitement around AI tech and a surge in Taiwan Semiconductor shares, all thanks to Huang's return at the helm.
NVIDIA's own US shares also rocketed up 31%, showing just how much faith his leadership inspires.
Jensen Huang seen stabilizing AI hardware
Huang stepping back in is seen as a steadying move for both the AI and chip industries.
Experts like Felix Wang say his return could boost hardware stocks, though there are still some worries about data center funding and the durability of the yearslong AI stock boom.
Even with some personal controversies swirling, Huang is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3, another sign he's not shying away from tough questions.