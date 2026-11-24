Jensen Huang's surprise return to the spotlight as NVIDIA's CEO in late 2026 caused NVIDIA's stock to jump 33%, adding more than $900 billion in value in a single trading session.

But this wasn't just about business; President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance pushed for his comeback, seeing Huang as the key player to help the US stay ahead of China in the global AI competition.

Under Huang, NVIDIA focused on open-weight AI models, whose core components are publicly available, making the US less dependent on Chinese tech, a big deal for national security.