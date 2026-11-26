Jet Airways employees to get ₹480cr dues after 7-year wait
What's the story
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has ordered the liquidator of Jet Airways to pay provident fund (PF) and gratuity dues, along with interest, to eligible employees within two weeks. The total amount involved is estimated at around ₹480 crore. This comes as a major relief for Jet Airways employees who have been fighting for their statutory dues since the airline stopped operations in April 2019.
Tribunal decision
NCLAT's ruling on employee dues
The NCLAT's order comes after a June 30 ruling that confirmed Jet Airways employees' right to full PF and gratuity dues, even without separate funds being maintained by the airline.
The tribunal rejected appeals from State Bank of India and other financial creditors, who contended that these employee dues should be part of the liquidation estate.
Disbursement details
Gratuity and PF payments to be credited
The gratuity dues will be directly credited into the bank accounts of eligible employees.
Meanwhile, the PF contributions will be deposited through the PF office into their respective accounts.
As per the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, employees are entitled to gratuity after five years of service based on their last-drawn salary.
Airline crisis
Jet Airways's suspension of operations and insolvency proceedings
Jet Airways suspended operations in April 2019 due to financial woes.
The airline was admitted into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), after a plea by lenders.
This year, during the liquidation process, former employees approached NCLT seeking protection of their statutory benefits.
The tribunal ruled on February 4, 2026, that PF and gratuity dues must be paid by the liquidator and would not form part of the liquidation estate.
Appeal rejection
Dismissal of appeals and exclusion of litigation days
The NCLAT also dismissed SBI and other financial creditors' appeals challenging the NCLT's direction on PF and gratuity payments in June 2026.
It allowed the employees' plea to exclude 1,656 days spent in litigation while calculating the 24-month period for workmen's dues.
This decision further solidified the tribunal's stance on ensuring that eligible Jet Airways employees receive their pending statutory dues within the stipulated time frame.