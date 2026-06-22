Jet fuel down after U.S.-Iran deal but fares remain high
Business
Jet fuel just got way cheaper after a U.S.-Iran peace deal, dropping from $4.88 to $2.85 per gallon since April, which could save airlines billions.
But don't expect your flight tickets to get any cheaper soon; airlines are more focused on recovering what they spent earlier and keeping profits steady.
US airlines recovered 60% of $24.1B
Even with higher fares and extra fees, US airlines have only managed to recover about 60% of the massive $24.1 billion in extra fuel costs from earlier this year.
Big names like Delta and American are lagging behind, and budget carriers are even further back.
Plus, jet fuel is still 54% pricier than last year, and airlines aren't adding many new seats, so for now, high demand keeps ticket prices up.