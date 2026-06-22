Jet fuel down after U.S.-Iran deal but fares remain high

US airlines recovered 60% of $24.1B

Even with higher fares and extra fees, US airlines have only managed to recover about 60% of the massive $24.1 billion in extra fuel costs from earlier this year.

Big names like Delta and American are lagging behind, and budget carriers are even further back.

Plus, jet fuel is still 54% pricier than last year, and airlines aren't adding many new seats, so for now, high demand keeps ticket prices up.