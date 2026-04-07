Jewelry stocks jump April 7 after March quarter results

Jewelry firms report strong growth

PC Jeweller grew revenue by 32% last quarter and cut its bank debt by nearly a quarter.

Kalyan Jewellers saw an impressive 64% jump in sales, with solid performance both in India and the Middle East, even with global challenges.

Senco Gold posted 46% growth, fueled by wedding season demand and its expanding network of over 200 stores.

The outlook stays positive as lower import prices for precious metals could keep profit margins healthy going forward.