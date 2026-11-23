Jim Beam delays main Kentucky distillery restart amid surplus inventory
Jim Beam is keeping its main Kentucky distillery on hold for longer than planned, thanks to too much whiskey piling up and not enough demand.
The company originally hoped to restart by 2027, but now there's no set date.
A Suntory Global Spirits spokesperson said the company will keep adjusting production based on what the market actually needs.
Booker Noe handles Clermont production
While Clermont's stills are quiet, whiskey production has moved over to the Booker Noe Distillery nearby, which has plenty of capacity to keep things running.
Good news for workers: no layoffs are planned, and the Clermont site will stay busy with aging barrels, storage, and bottling.
Jim Beam is also investing in upgrades at Clermont to make sure tours and other visitor activities aren't affected.
The whiskey industry overall is dealing with a huge surplus (right now there is about three times more inventory than annual demand) so brands like Jim Beam are making moves to adapt.