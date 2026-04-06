Jindal Steel 1st globally to use coal gasification for steel

India's 1st syngas DRI plant

They've set up India's first syngas-based direct reduced iron (DRI) plant, plus they're using this technology in other parts of their process like galvanizing and color coating.

Executive Director P.K. Biju Nair shared that syngas could also replace fuels like methanol, ammonia, and liquefied natural gas (LNG), helping the company meet Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) compliance requirements in export markets while aligning with the Government of India's National Coal Gasification Mission.