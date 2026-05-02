Jindal Steel's Q4 results: Net profit stands at ₹1,045cr

Jindal Steel has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,045 crore for the March quarter. The figure is a major improvement from the loss of ₹339 crore in Q4 FY25. The company's strong performance was driven by robust revenue growth and improved operational efficiency. Net revenue for the quarter stood at ₹16,218 crore as compared to ₹13,183 crore last year.

Annual performance Net profit for FY26 stands at ₹3,361cr For the full fiscal year FY26, Jindal Steel reported a net profit of ₹3,361 crore, up from ₹2,846 crore in FY25. The company's net revenue also saw an increase to ₹53,553 crore from ₹49,932 crore last year. This shows a consistent growth trend for the company over the fiscal year period.

Production milestones Highest-ever production and sales figures in FY26 In FY26, Jindal Steel achieved its highest-ever production and sales figures. The company's output increased by 14% year-on-year to 9.25 million tons, while sales rose by 9% YoY to 8.68 million tons. For the March quarter alone, production stood at 2.65 million tons (up 6% sequentially) and sales grew by a whopping 15% QoQ to reach 2.62 million tons.

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