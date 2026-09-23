Jindal Supreme IPO debuts with 31% GMP and 181.07x oversubscription
Business
Jindal Supreme just had a big moment: its shares were set to make their stock market debut today, September 23, 2026, and the IPO was commanding a 31% GMP based on the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹93.
The buzz was real: the IPO got oversubscribed 181.07 times, with retail and non-institutional investors especially eager to get in.
Jindal Supreme allocates ₹71cr to debt
Jindal Supreme, known for its steel products, saw its income grow by 12% in FY26 (fiscal year ended March 31, 2026), though profits dipped slightly.
Out of the net IPO proceeds, ₹71 crore is set aside to pay off debt, a move that could help steady things for future growth.