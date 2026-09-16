Jindal Supreme IPO fully subscribed in 30 minutes

The Jindal Supreme IPO is a ₹124.88 crore issue with a price band of ₹88-₹93 per share.

The company has set aside a minimum of 161 shares for retail investors, which translates to an investment of ₹14,973 at the upper end of the price band.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager for this issue while Bigshare Services is acting as its registrar.