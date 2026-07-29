Jio adds 3.33 million active wireless users, nears 499 million
Business
Jio just keeps growing: India's biggest telecom player added 3.33 million new active wireless users in June 2026, bringing its total to nearly 499 million.
That means about two out of every five mobile users in India are now with Jio.
Airtel gains almost 2.92 million subscribers
Airtel also had a solid month, picking up almost 2.92 million new subscribers, while Vodafone Idea, BSNL, and MTNL actually lost users.
Jio isn't just leading in mobile: it's on top for wired broadband too, with over 15 million fixed-line customers and a strong lead in both the new-age 5G home internet segment and the fresh unlicensed 5G tech, where it holds the clear majority of users.