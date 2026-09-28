Jio adds over 24 lakh subscribers in August
What's the story
Reliance Jio has topped the chart of telecom operators by adding over 24 lakh mobile subscribers in August. According to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio's subscriber base now stands at a whopping 508.43 million. The growth is slightly lower than July's addition of 24.5 lakh new subscribers but still keeps Jio ahead of its competitors.
Subscriber growth
Other telecom operators also saw growth
Following Jio's lead in August was Bharti Airtel with an addition of 21.11 lakh subscribers.
Vodafone Idea and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) also saw growth with additions of 5.06 lakh and 4.93 lakh, respectively.
The total wireless mobile subscriber base in India grew by 55.05 lakh in August, from 1,287.92 million at the end of July to 1,293.43 million by the end of last month.
Market share
Airtel closely followed Jio's lead
Jio's impressive addition of 24.02 lakh subscribers in August was closely followed by Airtel with its own addition of 21.11 lakh.
Together, the two telecom giants accounted for over 45 lakh of the total net additions recorded across India's mobile subscriber base.
The data only accounts for mobile connections and does not include fixed wireless access from mobile subscriber figures.
Demographic shift
Urban and rural mobile subscribers in India
The increase in mobile subscribers was seen across both urban and rural areas.
Urban wireless mobile subscribers increased from 743.65 million at the end of July to 748.84 million by August's end.
Rural mobile subscribers also saw a slight increase from 544.27 million to 544.58 million during this period, showing that telecom services are reaching more remote parts of India as well.