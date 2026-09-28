Jio adds over 24 lakh subscribers in August

Following Jio's lead in August was Bharti Airtel with an addition of 21.11 lakh subscribers.

Vodafone Idea and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) also saw growth with additions of 5.06 lakh and 4.93 lakh, respectively.

The total wireless mobile subscriber base in India grew by 55.05 lakh in August, from 1,287.92 million at the end of July to 1,293.43 million by the end of last month.