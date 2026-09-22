Jio Airtel Vi may introduce budget voice and SMS STVs
Business
Good news if you mostly use your phone for calls and texts: Jio, Airtel, and Vi may soon introduce new budget-friendly recharge plans just for voice calls and SMS.
This move comes after a fresh TRAI rule that says telecom companies must offer special plans (called STVs) with 30-day or shorter validity, making things more flexible for users.
TRAI rules mandate longer validity option
The new TRAI rules are all about giving people more choices, especially those who don't need a lot of data.
Operators now have to provide at least one plan with longer validity too.
These changes should make it easier (and cheaper) for low-income consumers or anyone on a tight budget to stay connected without paying for extras they don't use.