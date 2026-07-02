Jio and Amazon Leo clash over India's satellite spectrum allocation
Jio and Amazon Leo are in a tug-of-war over how India should roll out its Satellite Communication Network (SCN).
The main debate? Who gets to use the satellite spectrum: Jio wants it auctioned only to licensed telecom operators, while Amazon Leo thinks SCN providers should get easier access through administrative allocation.
TRAI debates D2D satellite rollout
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently discussed new direct-to-device (D2D) satellite tech, which could let your phone connect straight to satellites.
Jio wants to hit pause on this until after 2027, worried about interference and global rules.
But Vodafone Idea argued for early rollout, and Amazon Leo say there must at least be a scope for testing and demonstrations immediately, since it could help with disaster response and national security.
TRAI is also considering letting SCN providers sell capacity wholesale to telecom operators.