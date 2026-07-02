Jio and Amazon Leo clash over India's satellite spectrum allocation

TRAI debates D2D satellite rollout

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently discussed new direct-to-device (D2D) satellite tech, which could let your phone connect straight to satellites.

Jio wants to hit pause on this until after 2027, worried about interference and global rules.

But Vodafone Idea argued for early rollout, and Amazon Leo say there must at least be a scope for testing and demonstrations immediately, since it could help with disaster response and national security.

TRAI is also considering letting SCN providers sell capacity wholesale to telecom operators.