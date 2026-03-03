Jio appoints Dan Bailey as President for international expansion
Jio Platforms just named Dan Bailey as President to head their international expansion.
Based in London, Bailey will join the Executive Committee and report to Akash Ambani.
He's set to take Jio's digital tech and network know-how beyond India.
Jio's global ambitions
Jio isn't just aiming for more users—they want to bring their affordable 5G, 4G, and digital services (think devices, apps, content) to new countries.
With over a billion Indian users already onboard, Jio plans to team up with global partners for long-term impact.
Bailey's extensive experience
Bailey has 35+ years' experience in consulting and investment banking with stints at Schroders/Citi, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, and most recently led Deutsche Bank's tech/media/telecom practice.
Akash Ambani called him a "trusted advisor" whose industry connections and strategic vision are expected to help drive Jio's next big leap.