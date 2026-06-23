Jio BlackRock seeks IFSC approval for broking, advisory in Gandhinagar
Jio BlackRock Broking Pvt. Ltd. just applied for approval to start broking and investment advisory in GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gandhinagar.
If they get the green light, they'll kick off from a small office with a team of eight, all backed by their head office.
This move could make it easier for people to access global financial services right here in India.
GIFT City hosts 100+ broker-dealers
GIFT City is already buzzing with more than 100 registered entities in the broker-dealer ecosystem such as Zerodha IFSC and Groww IFSC.
Jio BlackRock Broking, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, wants to step up its game in capital markets and wealth management.
It's all part of making GIFT City a go-to spot for international finance and helping India's economy grow.