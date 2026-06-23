Jio BlackRock seeks IFSC approval for broking, advisory in Gandhinagar Business Jun 23, 2026

Jio BlackRock Broking Pvt. Ltd. just applied for approval to start broking and investment advisory in GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gandhinagar.

If they get the green light, they'll kick off from a small office with a team of eight, all backed by their head office.

This move could make it easier for people to access global financial services right here in India.