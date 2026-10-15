Jio built almost a tower every minute during 5G rollout
Business
Jio just pulled off something huge: it built almost one telecom tower every minute while rolling out 5G, covering 99% of India's living population in just 19 months.
Akash Ambani said Jio was putting up a tower every minute during a 12-hour working day.
Jio ₹4.90/GB 250 million+ 5G users
Since launching in 2016, When Jio entered the telecom market in 2016, data cost around ₹228 per GB, while Jio's cost is about ₹4.90 per GB and now has over 250 million people using its 5G network.
With plans to expand home broadband and bring AI services in Indian languages, Jio says it's all about making fast internet and digital tools more accessible for everyone.