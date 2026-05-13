Jio Financial and Allianz launch JAGIL for general, health insurance

JAGIL incorporated, Jio Financial invests ₹4.95cr

JAGIL was officially incorporated on May 12, 2026.

Jio Financial is investing ₹4.95 crore for half the stake, grabbing 49.5 lakh shares at ₹10 each.

The venture has already cleared key regulatory hurdles, getting the green light from both the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and IRDAI.