Jio Financial and BlackRock invest ₹246cr, each buy 12.3cr shares
Jio Financial Services and BlackRock just teamed up, each putting in ₹123 crore (for a total of ₹246 crore) into their 50-50 joint venture, Jio BlackRock Asset Management.
Both picked up 12.3 crore shares each at ₹10 apiece, basically fueling the business as it gets going.
Jio Financial stock dips 2.23%
This was a straightforward, arms-length transaction: no special favors or involvement from Jio's promoters, and no need for regulatory approvals.
After the news broke, Jio Financial Services's stock dipped by 2.23% to ₹224 on the BSE.
The move shows both companies are serious about making a mark in India's asset management space together.