Jio Financial FY26 profit ₹1,561cr down 3% dividend hiked 20%

Annapoorna Venkataramanan CFO loan book 156%

The company's lending business is booming, with its loan book growing 156% year-on-year and assets under management reaching ₹25,710.80 crore, all fully secured loans across categories like home loans.

There's also a leadership update: Annapoorna Venkataramanan is stepping in as CFO, taking over from Abhishek Pathak, who is moving to a strategic role at Reliance Industries.