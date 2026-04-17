Jio Financial FY26 profit ₹1,561cr down 3% dividend hiked 20%
Business
Jio Financial Services just shared its FY26 results: Profits dipped 3% to ₹1,561 crore, but revenue shot up 70% to ₹3,542.61 crore.
Even with the profit drop, shareholders got some good news: a 20% dividend hike to ₹0.60 per share.
Annapoorna Venkataramanan CFO loan book 156%
The company's lending business is booming, with its loan book growing 156% year-on-year and assets under management reaching ₹25,710.80 crore, all fully secured loans across categories like home loans.
There's also a leadership update: Annapoorna Venkataramanan is stepping in as CFO, taking over from Abhishek Pathak, who is moving to a strategic role at Reliance Industries.