Jio Financial reports profit drop as revenue doubles in Q4

Jio Financial annual income up 78%

For the full year, Jio Financial's total income shot up 78% to ₹3,274 crore thanks to rapid growth in assets and payment transactions.

Jio Credit now manages over ₹25,000 crore in assets and Jio Payment Solutions handled more than ₹50,000 crore in payments.

Meanwhile, deposits at Jio Payments Bank grew by 84%, and its insurance arm saw a steady rise too.

The company has also proposed a small dividend for shareholders this year.