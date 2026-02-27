Jio Financial Services is building an AI-based financial assistant
Jio Financial Services (JFS) is developing an AI-based digital assistant, designed to help you manage your money smarter and easier.
Discussed by CEO Hitesh Sethia at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, this platform acts like a personal finance buddy—offering tailored advice and connecting you with both JFS's own products and those from other trusted financial brands.
Financial fitness score and membership program in the works
JFS is also bringing in a "financial fitness score" that checks up on your spending and borrowing habits, making it easier to see where you stand.
Plus, there's a membership program in the works where JFS plans to pass on some cost savings to members as value back on every transaction done.
Right now, the platform already offers AI agents and a secure dashboard to keep your finances organized—all aiming to make money matters less stressful.