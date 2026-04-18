Q4 profit of Jio Financial Services down 14% to ₹272cr

Jio Financial Services, the financial arm of Reliance Industries , has reported a nearly 14% decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter. The company's net profit stood at ₹272 crore, down from ₹316 crore in the same period last year. The decline is mainly attributed to a significant spike in expenses during this fiscal year.

Financial overview Total income nearly doubled YoY The company's total income for the March 2026 quarter stood at ₹1,020 crore, nearly double from ₹518 crore in the same period last year. However, total expenditure surged to ₹692 crore during this period, up from just ₹145 crore in Q4 of FY25. The company said, "Geopolitics-led volatility impacted treasury income on a higher capital base."

Annual report Dividend of ₹0.60 per equity share approved For the full fiscal year 2025-26, Jio Financial Services posted a net profit of ₹1,561 crore as against ₹1,613 crore in FY25. The company also announced a dividend of ₹0.60 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. It approved Annapoorna Venkataramanan's appointment as Group Chief Financial Officer effective May 11.

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