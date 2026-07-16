Jio Financial Services reports ₹830cr Q1 profit, shareholders' equity ₹1.37Lcr

Jio Financial Services (JFS) just reported a net profit of ₹830 crore for Q1 FY27, a 156% leap from last year.

The company's total income (minus dividends) shot up 141% to ₹1,496 crore, and its pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) rose by 38%.

JFS also saw strong capital support, with shareholders' equity at ₹1.37 lakh crore after a big promoter infusion this quarter.