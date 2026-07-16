Jio Financial Services reports ₹830cr Q1 profit, shareholders' equity ₹1.37Lcr
Jio Financial Services (JFS) just reported a net profit of ₹830 crore for Q1 FY27, a 156% leap from last year.
The company's total income (minus dividends) shot up 141% to ₹1,496 crore, and its pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) rose by 38%.
JFS also saw strong capital support, with shareholders' equity at ₹1.37 lakh crore after a big promoter infusion this quarter.
Jio subsidiaries drive digital payments growth
JFS's subsidiaries are on a roll too: Jio Credit Limited's gross Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 163% and more than doubled its loan disbursements, while profits jumped 113%.
Jio Payments Bank added more customers, now serving 3.9 million accounts and holding ₹617 crore in deposits.
Meanwhile, Jio Payment Solutions more than doubled its payment value to over ₹19,000 crore, showing the group's digital finance push is working well.