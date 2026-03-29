Jio Financial eyes entry into life, general insurance business

JFS will continue its partnership with Allianz for the upcoming life and general insurance businesses. Sethia said that the company is also working on building teams for this new venture. The company's strategy in the lending business has been to provide secured lending products to prime or near-prime customers, within its own risk and capital boundaries.

Lending strategy

Jio Financial cites higher unsecured NPAs

Sethia highlighted a higher incidence of non-performing loans in consumer durable and unsecured categories. He said that the same in home loans is a fraction of it. As for unsecured lending and consumer finance, Sethia hinted at no immediate plans but said that increasing profitability is the focus for now. He added that as their NBFC's business grows, they will evaluate exploring newer lending solutions at different risk levels.