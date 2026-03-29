Jio Financial to start life and general insurance in 2026
Jio Financial Services (JFS) just announced plans to start life and general insurance in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.
JFS will partner with Allianz for life and general insurance, building on its existing reinsurance partnership.
This step is part of a bigger strategy from entities linked to Mukesh Ambani to make a stronger mark in financial services.
JFS focuses on secured lending
For now, JFS mainly offers secured loans in about 20 cities, focusing on customers with solid credit.
It is steering clear of risky unsecured lending but still helps people access personal loans and credit cards through its Jiofinance app.
Sethia says the current priority is making existing businesses more profitable, though it might explore new lending options down the road if things go well.