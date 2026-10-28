Jio hits $137 billion market cap, nears telecom top 5
Business
Big news for Jio! The company is nearing the global telecom top five by market value, hitting a $137 billion market cap on October 28, 2026.
After its shares closed on the NSE at ₹1,417.50, up nearly 27% from the issue price, Jio now stands shoulder to shoulder with heavyweights like Deutsche Telekom and AT&T.
Jio plans AI and cloud investment
Most of Jio's money still comes from telecom services (about 88%), so to keep up this momentum, it will need to boost earnings and get creative with pricing and tech upgrades.
With over 533 million users, Akash Ambani says he wants to turn Jio into a digital powerhouse by investing in AI and cloud computing.
Analysts think revenue could grow about 13% a year if these plans take off, definitely something to watch!