Jio hits $137 billion market cap, nears telecom top 5

Most of Jio's money still comes from telecom services (about 88%), so to keep up this momentum, it will need to boost earnings and get creative with pricing and tech upgrades.

With over 533 million users, Akash Ambani says he wants to turn Jio into a digital powerhouse by investing in AI and cloud computing.

Analysts think revenue could grow about 13% a year if these plans take off, definitely something to watch!