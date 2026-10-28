Jio IPO demand exceeds ₹7.5L/cr as Akash Ambani invokes 'Seva'
Business
Jio just had a record-breaking IPO, drawing demand exceeding ₹7.5 lakh crore and attracting more than 1.3 crore investors.
At the listing event, Akash Ambani thanked everyone and said, "Jio was built to render Seva to the nation," highlighting how much the company values its users and investors.
Akash Ambani outlines AI cloud strategy
Ambani shared that Jio is all about future tech (think AI, cloud computing, connected devices, and even satellite connectivity) to boost shareholder value.
With over 540 million users, he pointed out how Jio has made digital access easier for people across India, sharing stories like Anjali from Kerala who finally got reliable internet thanks to Jio.