Jio IPO exceeds expectations as Akash Ambani vows expansion
Business
Jio had an IPO that exceeded expectations, and Akash Ambani is ready to take things up a notch.
At the listing ceremony on Wednesday, he said, "We promise to take Jio to greater heights of growth and excellence" and promised to make Jio "bigger, better and more meaningful for India."
Akash Ambani outlines India tech vision
Akash laid out his vision to make tech an even bigger part of everyday life in India: think better connectivity, computing, and connectivity from space in the next 10 years.
Members of the Ambani family attended, highlighting how Akash, along with siblings Isha and Anant, is set on expanding Jio's role at the heart of India's digital future.