Jio IPO sets global record with over 1 crore applications

On its opening day, the IPO was fully subscribed within just 100 minutes. This makes it the fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India's history.

The company has also allotted shares worth ₹8,109.85 crore to 212 anchor investors at the upper end of its price band (₹1,065-₹1,119).

Institutional demand for this offering reached ₹2.5 lakh crore, over 30 times the amount available in the anchor book.

The tentative listing date on BSE and NSE is October 28, 2026.