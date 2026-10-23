Jio IPO sets global record with over 1 crore applications
What's the story
Jio Platforms Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has set a new global record by receiving over one crore applications. The milestone was achieved with five hours of bidding still remaining. The previous record was held by Waaree Energies Ltd, which received around 97 lakh applications. Other Indian companies that have seen high application numbers include Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, each with some 90 lakh applications.
Record subscription
Fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India's history
On its opening day, the IPO was fully subscribed within just 100 minutes. This makes it the fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India's history.
The company has also allotted shares worth ₹8,109.85 crore to 212 anchor investors at the upper end of its price band (₹1,065-₹1,119).
Institutional demand for this offering reached ₹2.5 lakh crore, over 30 times the amount available in the anchor book.
The tentative listing date on BSE and NSE is October 28, 2026.