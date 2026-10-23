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Home / News / Business News / Jio IPO sets global record with over 1 crore applications
Jio IPO sets global record with over 1 crore applications
IPO was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of opening

Jio IPO sets global record with over 1 crore applications

By Mudit Dube
Oct 23, 2026
06:19 pm
What's the story

Jio Platforms Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has set a new global record by receiving over one crore applications. The milestone was achieved with five hours of bidding still remaining. The previous record was held by Waaree Energies Ltd, which received around 97 lakh applications. Other Indian companies that have seen high application numbers include Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, each with some 90 lakh applications.

Record subscription

Fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India's history

On its opening day, the IPO was fully subscribed within just 100 minutes. This makes it the fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India's history.

The company has also allotted shares worth ₹8,109.85 crore to 212 anchor investors at the upper end of its price band (₹1,065-₹1,119).

Institutional demand for this offering reached ₹2.5 lakh crore, over 30 times the amount available in the anchor book.

The tentative listing date on BSE and NSE is October 28, 2026.

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