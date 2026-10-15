Jio IPO to raise ₹30,213 cr and expand digital services
Jio is about to launch its big IPO, aiming to raise ₹30,213 crore.
Akash Ambani says mobile tariffs might go up, but the real plan is to expand digital services and keep customers happy, not just bump up prices.
You can subscribe to the IPO from October 21 to 23.
Jio shares priced ₹1,065-₹1,119 listing Oct28
Jio wants more revenue by improving its digital, broadband, and enterprise offerings.
Ambani emphasized that customer satisfaction comes first.
The company is looking to improve profitability through greater use of technology and operating efficiencies, like its own UBR system, to quickly connect homes without old-school cables.
Shares are priced between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119 each and will list on October 28; the strategy could help Jio become a managed technology services partner in both developed and developing markets.