Jio keeps ₹299 plan with Prime's 1-year price guarantee

Jio will continue offering the ₹299 prepaid plan, and Prime members get a one-year price guarantee on eligible plans, which costs ₹300.

With Prime, you get a 1-year price lock on select plans (including this one), so even if prices go up, you're covered until September 5, 2027.

This change comes just as Airtel dropped its own ₹299 plan, so Jio might win over more budget-focused users.