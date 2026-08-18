Jio keeps ₹299 plan with Prime's 1-year price guarantee
Jio will continue offering the ₹299 prepaid plan, and Prime members get a one-year price guarantee on eligible plans, which costs ₹300.
With Prime, you get a 1-year price lock on select plans (including this one), so even if prices go up, you're covered until September 5, 2027.
This change comes just as Airtel dropped its own ₹299 plan, so Jio might win over more budget-focused users.
Plan includes 1.5GB daily, JioHotstar, JioCloud
For ₹299, you get 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, plus extras like JioHotstar access, 5,000GB of JioCloud storage, and Google Gemini Pro included.
The Prime membership also throws in cashback vouchers worth ₹600, ₹300 for new JioHome/PC connections and another ₹300 voucher for adding a new Jio SIM for a friend or family member, and it's easy to sign up through the MyJio app, website, or at any Jio store or partner outlet.