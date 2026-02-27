Jio launches 'JioFinance' app for all your financial needs
Jio Financial Services just dropped the 'JioFinance' app, aiming to make managing your money way simpler.
It's an AI-powered marketplace where you can do everything from applying for home and personal loans to getting credit cards, insurance, UPI payments, fixed deposits (with interest rates up to 8.15%), digital gold, tax help, and even smart savings accounts—all in one place.
AI agents and decision engines
The app uses AI to give you personalized tips and recommendations right on your home screen or via chat. With 15 AI agents and 70 decision engines working behind the scenes, it promises real-time suggestions tailored to you.
Booking a fixed deposit? You can do it paper-free with Blostem Fintech.
The app has over 20 million users, and Jio launched an early-access program called "Finsider;" participants will be eligible to earn JioPoints for transactions and can provide feedback to help shape how it works.
Financial fitness score coming soon
Coming soon: a financial fitness score based on how you spend, borrow, insure, invest or file taxes—plus features like personal CFO-style guidance and automated bill payments.
Jio Financial Services subscribed to shares of Jio Credit aggregating about ₹1,999.88 crore (reported as ₹2,000 crore) at a premium of ₹585.70 per share, and Jio Credit said it will use the amount to fund its business operations.