Jio launches new OTT-Pass with monthly 3-month and annual options

Jio just dropped new long-term options for its OTT-Pass, making it easier to binge your favorite shows and stay connected.

Alongside the usual ₹200 monthly plan, you can now pick a ₹550 plan for three months or go all-in with a ₹2,000 plan for a full year.

These new passes roll out on August 7, 2026, and are easy to grab through the MyJio app, Jio's website, or at retail stores.