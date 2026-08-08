Jio launches new OTT-Pass with monthly 3-month and annual options
Jio just dropped new long-term options for its OTT-Pass, making it easier to binge your favorite shows and stay connected.
Alongside the usual ₹200 monthly plan, you can now pick a ₹550 plan for three months or go all-in with a ₹2,000 plan for a full year.
These new passes roll out on August 7, 2026, and are easy to grab through the MyJio app, Jio's website, or at retail stores.
Unlimited 5G access and 15 OTTs
All plans include unlimited 5G access for Jio users on an active base plan: the ₹200 pass is for all Jio users on an active base plan, excluding voice-only packs, the ₹550 pass is for users on 3-month or 1-year base plans, and the ₹2,000 pass is only for customers on active 1-year base plans, plus loads of data: 30GB for the monthly pass, 90GB over three months, or a massive 365GB for the year.
You also unlock 15 premium OTT platforms like YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and more. There's even access to 1,000+ live TV channels via JioTV and extra services like SonyLIV and ZEE5.
According to Jio, these benefits add up to over ₹1,500 in value every month, so if you love streaming or just want everything in one place without constant recharges, this could be worth checking out.