Jio launches OTT pass with 15 services for ₹200
What's the story
Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid add-on plan, the OTT Pass, for ₹200. The pack offers access to as many as 15 over-the-top (OTT) platforms and more than 1,000 live TV channels. It comes with a validity of 28 days and includes 30GB of high-speed data. The plan is aimed at users who consume streaming content across multiple platforms and want bundled access through a single recharge.
Platform access
Access to platforms like YouTube Premium, Sony LIV, ZEE5
The ₹200 Jio OTT Pass offers subscriptions to a range of streaming services. These include YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile, JioHotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT and others. Apart from this, users also get access to over 1,000 live TV channels through the JioTV app. The channels come from networks like JioStar, Sony Entertainment and Sun TV Network.
Plan specifics
Data-only pack; unlimited 5G access for eligible users
The ₹200 plan is a data-only pack and doesn't include voice calling or SMS benefits. Users get a total of 30GB high-speed data with 28 days validity. Eligible subscribers will also continue to receive unlimited 5G data till the expiry of their active base plan. Jio has also clarified that benefits for YouTube Premium and Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition need to be claimed through the MyJio app.