The pack also offers access to 1,000+ live TV channels

Jio launches OTT pass with 15 services for ₹200

By Mudit Dube 03:39 pm May 27, 202603:39 pm

What's the story

Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid add-on plan, the OTT Pass, for ₹200. The pack offers access to as many as 15 over-the-top (OTT) platforms and more than 1,000 live TV channels. It comes with a validity of 28 days and includes 30GB of high-speed data. The plan is aimed at users who consume streaming content across multiple platforms and want bundled access through a single recharge.