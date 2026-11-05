Jio launches voice-only prepaid packs in response to TRAI rule
Business
Jio has launched new prepaid packs focused just on calls: no data included.
Prices start at ₹147, and you get unlimited voice calls.
These plans are Jio's answer to TRAI's rule that telcos must offer recharge options without internet.
Targets seniors and basic phone users
These voice-only packs are perfect if you mainly use your phone for calls: think senior citizens, folks with basic phones, or anyone using a secondary SIM just for talking.
If you ever want data later, you can add it separately.
Compared to similar plans from Airtel and Vi, Jio's pricing is pretty competitive in the 28-30-day range.