Jio lifts daily data caps on ₹399 and ₹3,999 plans
Jio just made its ₹399 and ₹3,999 plans a lot more appealing: no more daily data caps starting November 24, 2026.
Now you can stream, game, or scroll as much as you want without worrying about hitting a limit.
The offer is part of Jio's Happy New Year push and is available both online and at Jio stores across India.
Jio's ₹3,999 plan packs subscriptions, storage
The ₹3,999 plan packs in some sweet extras: a year of Canva Pro Lite, JioHotstar Mobile access, FanCode via JioTV, plus 50GB of cloud storage.
If you want even more speed or late-night browsing, there's an Unlimited 5G add-on for ₹25 and a Night Data plan launching November 26, 2026, for ₹50, giving users plenty of flexibility to stay connected their way.