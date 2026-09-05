Jio marks 10 years, plans global rollout of digital services
Business
Jio just hit its 10-year milestone and is now looking to take its digital services worldwide.
Since launching on September 5, 2016, Jio shook up India's internet scene with free calls and aimed to make high-quality digital connectivity affordable and accessible to every Indian, and now wants to take its technologies global.
Jio reaches 533.3 million customers
Jio's growth has been wild: 100 million users in less than six months and 533.3 million customers as of June 30, 2026.
Jio Platforms Managing Director and Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani credits Jio for making India a digital powerhouse, rolling out fast 5G adoption, and handling more than 23 exabytes of data every month, putting it among the world's biggest data carriers.