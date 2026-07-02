Jio Payments Bank launches multi-lane free flow pilot on NH-48 Business Jul 02, 2026

Jio Payments Bank just launched a new toll system at Manoharpura Fee Plaza on the busy Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) in Rajasthan.

Thanks to tech like automatic number plate recognition and RFID, cars can now breeze through without stopping: no more waiting at the booth.

This pilot project is part of India's push for Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling and is expected to handle nearly 8.8 million vehicles annually.