Jio Payments Bank launches multi-lane free flow pilot on NH-48
Jio Payments Bank just launched a new toll system at Manoharpura Fee Plaza on the busy Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) in Rajasthan.
Thanks to tech like automatic number plate recognition and RFID, cars can now breeze through without stopping: no more waiting at the booth.
This pilot project is part of India's push for Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling and is expected to handle nearly 8.8 million vehicles annually.
Jio Payments Bank manages 134-km stretch
JPBL manages a 134-km stretch between Shahjahanpur, Manoharpura, and Daulatpur, with Jio Platforms leading the project and Tecsidel India providing the tech.
JPBL's CEO Vinod Easwaran called this move a "milestone" for digital payments in transport, while Jio's Debasish Debsikdar said it fits right into India's vision for smarter highways.
The goal: smoother traffic, less congestion, and faster road trips for everyone.