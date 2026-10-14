Jio Platforms announces IPO via red herring, opens October 21

If you're an eligible Jio employee or an eligible shareholder of Reliance Industries (RIL) (as of October 14), you're in luck: there are reserved shares just for you.

Employees can grab shares worth up to ₹500 crore, while eligible RIL shareholders get access to shares worth up to ₹2,500 crore.

This offer also covers individuals and HUFs who held RIL public equity shares by the cutoff date, as long as they meet the eligibility rules.