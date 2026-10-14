Jio Platforms announces IPO via red herring, opens October 21
Business
Jio Platforms is going public, with its much-awaited IPO opening on October 21 and wrapping up just two days later, on October 23.
The announcement came via its red herring prospectus, and there's a special bidding day for big investors on October 19, before the IPO opens.
Eligible employees ₹500cr Reliance Industries ₹2,500cr
If you're an eligible Jio employee or an eligible shareholder of Reliance Industries (RIL) (as of October 14), you're in luck: there are reserved shares just for you.
Employees can grab shares worth up to ₹500 crore, while eligible RIL shareholders get access to shares worth up to ₹2,500 crore.
This offer also covers individuals and HUFs who held RIL public equity shares by the cutoff date, as long as they meet the eligibility rules.