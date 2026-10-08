Jio Platforms announces ₹35,000cr IPO, Akash Ambani cites shareholder value

Jio Platforms, the parent company of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, just announced plans for a massive ₹35,000 crore IPO, touted as the country's largest by a private company.

Jio Platforms Ltd's managing director, Akash Ambani, says this move is all about creating shareholder value and pushing tech forward for everyone.

Even Airtel's Sunil Bharti Mittal gave a nod of support.