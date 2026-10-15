Jio Platforms claims world's lowest mobile data rates, plans IPO
Business
Jio Platforms is making headlines by claiming to offer the lowest mobile data rates globally, just as it prepares for a massive IPO.
Jio Platforms Managing Director Akash Ambani shared that the company hopes to raise up to ₹30,213 crore, part of its big plan to grab a slice of India's projected $1.4 trillion digital economy by FY31.
Jio Platforms reaches 533.3 million customers
Since launching in 2016, Jio has helped drive India's digital revolution, now counting 533.3 million customers as of June 30, 2026 and handling more than 60% of the country's wireless data traffic.
The upcoming IPO opens October 21 and could be India's largest ever, with up to 27 crore new shares on offer.
Jio says this is just the start as it aims for even bigger growth in the years ahead.