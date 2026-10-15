Jio Platforms claims world's lowest mobile data rates, plans IPO

Since launching in 2016, Jio has helped drive India's digital revolution, now counting 533.3 million customers as of June 30, 2026 and handling more than 60% of the country's wireless data traffic.

The upcoming IPO opens October 21 and could be India's largest ever, with up to 27 crore new shares on offer.

Jio says this is just the start as it aims for even bigger growth in the years ahead.