Jio Platforms files 7,220 patent applications, enters WIPO top 20

Jio's patent applications (filed as of June 30, 2026) highlight its push for new tech, powered by a team of over 12,000 engineers.

The company is also going public soon, aiming to raise up to ₹30,213 crore with shares priced between ₹1,065 to ₹1,119.

With 60% of India's data traffic and the world's largest 5G subscriber base outside China, Jio is definitely one to watch.

The IPO opens October 21-23, 2026.