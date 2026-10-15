Jio Platforms files 7,220 patent applications, enters WIPO top 20
Business
Jio Platforms just hit a big milestone, filing 7,220 patent applications and becoming the only Indian company in WIPO's 2025 Patent Cooperation Treaty top 20.
Akash Ambani announced the news shortly after Jio filed for its upcoming IPO, making October 2026 a huge month for the company.
Jio IPO aims to raise ₹30,213cr
Jio's patent applications (filed as of June 30, 2026) highlight its push for new tech, powered by a team of over 12,000 engineers.
The company is also going public soon, aiming to raise up to ₹30,213 crore with shares priced between ₹1,065 to ₹1,119.
With 60% of India's data traffic and the world's largest 5G subscriber base outside China, Jio is definitely one to watch.
The IPO opens October 21-23, 2026.