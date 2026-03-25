Jio Platforms gears up for blockbuster IPO
Business
Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, is about to file paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for what could become India's largest-ever IPO.
The move will let several foreign investors sell part of their stakes, and it's set to shake up the Indian stock market in a big way.
What's the timeline and valuation
The IPO is expected in the first half of 2026.
Jio has already pulled in over 1.5 trillion rupees from global giants like Meta and Google, proof that international players see real potential here.
Last year, analysts valued Jio between $136 billion and $180 billion.
Mukesh Ambani says this IPO will highlight just how much value Jio can create as it keeps growing fast.