Jio Platforms gears up for blockbuster IPO

What's the timeline and valuation

The IPO is expected in the first half of 2026.

Jio has already pulled in over 1.5 trillion rupees from global giants like Meta and Google, proof that international players see real potential here.

Last year, analysts valued Jio between $136 billion and $180 billion.

Mukesh Ambani says this IPO will highlight just how much value Jio can create as it keeps growing fast.