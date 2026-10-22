Jio Platforms IPO 3.47x demand, retail fully booked 2nd day
Business
Jio Platforms's IPO is getting a lot of love from retail investors: the retail individual investors category was fully booked by 11am on just the second day.
The buzz isn't limited to individuals; overall demand hit 3.47 times the shares on offer by Thursday morning, showing strong interest across the board.
Qualified institutional investors led 9.42x demand
Qualified institutional investors led the demand at 9.42 times. Non-institutional buyers, shareholders, and employees also showed solid interest.
The IPO made headlines for becoming India's quickest mega public issue, fully subscribed within just 100 minutes on day one!
If you're interested, there's still time to apply until October 23.