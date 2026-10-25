Jio Platforms IPO allotment set Monday after 22.19 times oversubscription
Business
Jio Platforms's IPO is making waves this week. Shares get allotted on Monday, 26 October after a massive rush from investors.
The demand was wild, with bids coming in at 22.19 times the shares offered, hinting at a strong debut for the stock.
Jio Platforms listing pegged ₹1,366
The Gray Market Premium (GMP) sits at ₹247, putting the expected listing price around ₹1,366 per share, a 22.07% jump over the original price.
If you applied, check your allotment status on Kfin Technologies or the BSE/NSE sites; shares will hit demat accounts by Tuesday (October 27), and refunds go out that day too.
Mark your calendar: Jio Platforms is set to list on Wednesday (October 28).